Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Conspiracies and Apologies

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week some fans are asking for forgiveness over their black and gold doubts, others are stirring up locker room conspiracy theories, and some bad apples are even spoiling it for the whole bunch. Plus, Chase’s first big league chew, and why the team should be renamed the Pittsburgh Pigeons.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Apologies

Conspiracy Theorys

Chasing Chew

The Pittsburgh Pigeons?

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Maturity in Miami could propel the Steelers dramatically

For the Steelers to move forward in 2022, they need to build on the win over Tampa. But they need to maintain a high level of maturity to move forward. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The importance of a young team to mature quickly

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Steelers need validation in Week 7 vs. Miami

Was Week 6 nothing but a blip on the radar? Was it nothing more than just a one-game thing? The Steelers need to validate the win vs. the Dolphins in Week 7. Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, delivers that, and plenty more, on the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Was Week 6 an abberation?

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

