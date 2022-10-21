After Further Review: Realism and hope can both be found with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners on Sunday when they found a way to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 in Week 6. Following the game there were plenty of knee jerk reactions to appease the team’s global fan base. But what I thought I’d do this week, and maybe again moving forward, was to take a more level-headed approach after the dust settled on the game.

No emotions, just thoughts as the Steelers turn their attention to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Here is my “after further review” from the Steelers Week 6 win:

Hope and realism can both be found

For many of the fans who supported moving to Kenny Pickett early in the season, it was for a couple reasons. Some were fans of the University of Pittsburgh and loved what Pickett did in his time there, but others, like me, were just hopeful for the future. How lucky would it be for the Steelers to have their previous “guy” retire, and them to draft the next “guy” the very next year? Hope for the future is strong; however, realism can also be found as well. Pickett isn’t a perfect quarterback, and he certainly isn’t a finished product. Struggles will happen, and it is okay to be both hopeful and realistic at the same time.

It isn’t all about the QB

Speaking of quarterbacks, for those people who want to talk about nothing but the quarterback position as the team prepares for Week 7 should realize the issues with this team are much longer than just this one position. Yes, quarterback is the most important position in professional sports, but the Steelers’ team need list is long. So, next time you are ready to go off on Twitter about the quarterback play, don’t forget about the other issues on the team which also impact wins and losses.

The spotlight grows hotter on Matt Canada

If you’ve been looking at the Steelers’ offense through a realistic lens since the start of the season, you’ve noticed something about the quarterback play. Regardless of who is at quarterback, similar results have come from both Mitch Trubisky and/or Kenny Pickett. Could their play be an indicator of the struggles? Maybe, but the quarterback play hasn’t been that bad. What this means is the longer the season progresses, the spotlight will grow hotter on the play caller. Canada would benefit from opening things up, and doing what it takes to save his job.

Yeah, about that depth

Last week in the first edition of this article, I spoke about the team’s lack of depth. Well, the team’s defensive secondary depth told me I can go fly a kite after the win over Tom Brady and company. What an impressive performance, but at the same time it doesn’t negate the fact there is a lack of depth at many positions on the roster. Then again, maybe I’m wrong about that too...

Players playing for another deal

Don’t look now, but there are players who are vying for a new contract following the 2022 season. Three come to mind...

Terrell Edmunds (one-year deal)

Larry Ogunjobi (one-year deal)

Robert Spillane (RFA tender)

Edmunds and Ogunjobi have proven their worth, but will the Steelers give them their desired long-term deal? As for Spillane, the jury is still out on him, in my opinion.

Rounding the corner with injuries?

Don’t look now, but it looks as if the Steelers might be rounding the corner with injuries. After being decimated after Week 5, the team looks about as healthy as they’ve been heading into Week 7. Nonetheless, we all know how fast that can change.

Give credit where credit is due

Following the win over the Buccaneers, it is time to give some credit where it’s due...regardless of my personal feelings about these individuals.

Chase Claypool

What a performance. He stood tall when it mattered the most. If this is a sign of things to come, I look forward to what’s to come.

Devin Bush

People love to hate Devin Bush, but his pass defense on the two-point conversion was a great play. Outside of that play, Bush’s play is starting to improve. Improve to the point where he gets a new contract with the Steelers? His play will have to keep moving in the right direction for that to happen.

Mitch Trubisky

I’ve been a vocal supporter of Kenny Pickett to start since Week 1, but I’ll give Trubisky props for his play Sunday. It isn’t easy to come off the bench and make plays, but that’s exactly what he did vs. Tampa Bay.

Mike Tomlin and his staff

The plan the staff put together, especially on defense, was phenomenal. We love to complain about coaches and decisions made, but the same should be when the plan is successful.

Steelers success is important, not who gets credit

We all want to be right, it’s part of human nature, but at the same time we all should remember we are fans of the same team. It doesn’t matter if your prediction was right, as long as the Steelers win. That’s what’s paramount.

So, after further review, the Steelers are in a really bad place right now. Will they continue their winning ways by beating the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Miami? Let’s hope so...as for this article...it’s also under review.