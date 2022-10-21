The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins are slated to face off in Week 7 of the 2022 regular season, and there are a lot of narratives between these two teams. For the Dolphins, they are trying to end their 3-game losing streak with Tua Tagovaiola back in the lineup. As for the Steelers, they are hoping to prove their Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t just a fluke, but a sign of things to come. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team, and there remains huge question marks as they continue further into the regular season.

For those who follow the current betting lines, the Steelers opened as 14-point road underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

At this point, it is time to check in and see who the pundits, who call themselves experts, like in this showdown in Miami this Sunday.

As you can imagine, the majority of the experts like the Dolphins at home in prime time. Many outlets, from ESPN, SB Nation, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports and CBS Sports are all pro-Dolphins.

Those are sites where people just check a box on a website and move on with their lives. However, there are some who spend more time pouring over these picks, and provide some analysis than just a winner and loser.

For those type of experts, one which is talked about a lot is Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. Prisco predicts a Dolphins win in Week 7.

This will be the return of Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins at quarterback. The Steelers will likely have Mitch Trubisky back starting in place of the injured Kenny Pickett, although there is a chance Pickett can play if he responds in the concussion protocol. The Steelers played good defense last week, while the Dolphins have not been good on that side of the ball this season. Look for the Steelers to keep this one close, but the Dolphins will win it. Pick: Dolphins 28, Steelers 25

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News also like the Dolphins, but in a close contest.

The Steelers will likely need to go back to Mitchell Trubisky at QB with rookie Kenny Pickett concussed. The Dolphins will be going with either Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater. They will use the great matchups for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle against an injury-riddled Pittsburgh pass defense to move the ball well. The Steelers can counter with more pop with Najee Harris and the running game, set up good opportunities with their talented wide receivers vs. a thin secondary. Pick: Dolphins win 27-24 but fail to cover the spread.

The folks at Pro Football Network all like the Dolphins at home, but with varying final score predictions.

Tua Tagovailoa is back, and not a moment too soon for a Dolphins team that hasn’t won since Sept. 25. Tagovailoa should buoy an offense that, under Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater over the last two weeks, ranked 28th in EPA per play (-.1). Tagovailoa had it going before suffering a scary concussion in Week 4. He leads the NFL in QBR (80) and yards per attempt (9). Tyreek Hill — who is on pace to break the NFL’s single-season receiving yards record — should roast a Steelers defense that ranks 25th in yards per pass (7.2). So the Dolphins will score points. Will the Steelers? Unlikely, regardless of whether Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky plays. Yes, the Dolphins’ defensive backfield is super banged up, but the Steelers rank 30th in points (16.2) and have scored eight offensive touchdowns in six games. They need a score on defense or special teams — or perhaps both — to have a chance on Sunday. — Adam H. Beasley Predictions Beasley: Dolphins 27, Steelers 17 Miller: Dolphins 30, Steelers 20 Robinson: Dolphins 26, Steelers 17

These are just a few sites who make weekly NFL picks. When you think about all those sites not listed above, this is when we turn to our friends at NFL Pick Watch, a site dedicated to tracking NFL expert picks by the week. They take all expert picks and put them into an easy-to-read graph for fans to enjoy. When it comes to the Steelers vs. Dolphins game, a whopping 91% of NFL experts like the Dolphins straight up, but 54% of the experts like the Steelers to win with the 7-point spread on Sunday.

What do you think about the upcoming game? Will the experts have it right? Or are they way off? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the Dolphins in Week 7.