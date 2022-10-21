Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 7 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. When it comes to Steelers winning as underdogs, where does the Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank? If it isn’t at the top, what game tops it?

2. Detail what transactions you’d make to elevate Calvin Austin III and Damontae Kazee to the 53-man roster?

3. Clearly the Steelers are sticking with Kenny Pickett, when healthy, but do you believe he is in the best position to succeed? If it isn’t, how could the team have handled their first round quarterback better?

4. On a scale from 1-10 (10 being the highest), how much do you despise Matt Canada and his offense? What do you disdain the most about it, assuming you aren’t a fan. If you like it, what is it you like about it?

5. Something I’ve always been picky about are the announcers during Steelers games. There are more that I can’t stand than those that I enjoy listening to. While many love Tony Romo, his entire schtick has gotten old with me pretty fast. I love Jim Nantz, but wish he had a different partner. What about you? Who are your favorite announcers, and those you despise?

6. After last week I found a lot of the suggestions on how to improve BTSC were valid, and some actually went into practice during the last game (not putting the quarterly updates on the main page). I’ll keep this question for anyone who has suggestions for how to make the site better. Remember to keep it within reason and things within my control...

