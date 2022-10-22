A look back at the Steelers week that was: Chasing trades or trading Chase edition

The Steelers are 2-4, and lots of things are going on. But with a win over Tom Brady and Tampa with a depleted lineup, there’s plenty of cautious excitement in the Steel City air. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 10/16

FINAL: #Steelers stun Brady and the Bucs 20-18 in Week 6 https://t.co/dSUrPFdEa2 — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 16, 2022

Hallelujah!

Kenny Pickett headlines list of #Steelers injuries after Week 6 win https://t.co/BlxsisZGkz — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 16, 2022

Eggs scrambled, good. QB brains scrambled, bad.

Six outside corners played at least 25 coverage snaps this week and allowed only 1 reception as the nearest defender, per @NextGenStats.



Darren Hall

Sauce Gardner

Chidobe Awuzie

Michael Jackson

James Pierre

Marcus Peters — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 17, 2022

James Pierre, a shut down corner?

Monday 10/17

At the :40 mark does Boswell say (as Canada walks up celebrating) .. “it ain’t cause of you, I can guarantee you that much.”



pic.twitter.com/saQV1bnmx3 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 17, 2022

Boz clearly said those exact words, but was it really aimed at Canada? ‘

#Steelers LG Kevin Dotson Says He Received Death Threats after Penalties on Sundayhttps://t.co/xWmdT0ripD — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) October 17, 2022

Steelers. LG Kevin Dotson on getting flagged 3 times during yesterdays game pic.twitter.com/BLfveC0nhW — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 17, 2022

Death threats, really? The only thing that Dotson did that deserves retribution is that truck he ruined the transmission of before the 2020 draft.

Damontae Kazee was in the Steelers facility today. Eligible to come off IR and suspension is over. Could practice this week — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 17, 2022

Kazoos are good. mazes are better.

Tuesday 10/18

Alex is too much of a good thing, so here comes the trade T.J. talk?

Black Friday Football is coming! The NFL and Amazon announced today that Prime Video will exclusively stream a newly scheduled Black Friday game the day after Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2023. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

Remember that year when mom and Aunt Judy stayed camped out all night and got in a fistfight with the neighbor lady over the rights to download Jaguars at Panthers. me neither, because nobody ever would want that.

Wednesday 10/19

#Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Had Knee Surgery, Expects to Return This Seasonhttps://t.co/aedpzD7oum — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) October 19, 2022

Do not tease me. Once you have a Demarvin in your life, you never don’t want to have a Demarvin in your life.

Thursday 10/20

The #Packers are reportedly “All In” on current #Steelers WR Chase Claypool and will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/fYRpwzQ4mn — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) October 20, 2022

I don’t want to see Chase Claypool go. However, all-in basically means whatever the price. If that’s the case, the Steelers should ask for a first, a second, and a forfeit of Super Bowl XLV.

The list of black-and-gold wounded looks so much better this week, but you’ve got to be careful. Injury reports are like farts, you think your problems are just blowing in the wind and then splat. Never trust a fart, never trust an injury report.

Chase won’t fetch that much, but desperate teams do desperate things. I never thought that my wife would marry me. See, never hurts to ask. A blind squirrel fungus a nut every once in a while. For me, two nuts.

Friday 10/21

#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth, QB Kenny Pickett and CB Levi Wallace have been cleared and are no longer in concussion protocol. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 21, 2022

That’s great news, but I’m going to be super cautious and pray that the Steelers aren’t rushing these dudes back. The only veggies that I want to see at Acrisure Stadium are onion rings, and more onion rings.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.