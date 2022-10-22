The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the 2022 regular season knowing they had a young, but very talented wide receiving corps. Diontae Johnson, who received a new contract prior to the start of the regular season, seemed to be the leader of the group. When you add in the young players of Chase Claypool and rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, the group is dynamic.

With the team starting the season with a 2-4 record, many are thinking the Steelers could be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. New general manager Omar Khan will have plenty to think about if/when teams call asking about talented players the team might be willing to part ways with.

One of the players who continues to have rumors swirl around him is third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said teams could be calling about the former Notre Dame pass catcher, but nothing more than just speculation.

As of Friday, more rumors have swirled about Claypool’s future with the Steelers, and what he might garner in a trade. Most of these rumors have consisted of the Green Bay Packers, a wide receiver-needy team in a win-now mode, willing to give up valuable draft stock to get Claypool.

This from Dov Kleiman, who says the rumors he’s hearing are the Steelers are looking for Christian McCaffrey value for Claypool.

#Steelers WR Chase Claypool is a player NFL teams have inquired about. Executives believe he was available for trade during preseason



His price would be similar to what the #Panthers got for CMC, a league executive told @BillHuberNFL



Multiple "2nd-round picks, a 3rd and a 5th." pic.twitter.com/15WuDdlZ4q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2022

Peter Bukowski quotes the same rumors, but doesn’t see a deal with that much draft capital every flying.

Source in here says Claypool trade would cost something close to the McCaffrey deal which would be a hard no for me. https://t.co/2aPUqCUStd — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 21, 2022

For those who don’t know, here is what McCaffrey cost the San Francisco 49ers in the trade with the Carolina Panthers which went down late Thursday night. Carolina received second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

To be fair, Claypool’s stock is high right now coming off his impressive Week 6 performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, but would any team be willing to part ways with that many picks to obtain Claypool’s talents?

Seems far-fetched, but stranger things have happened.

One thing is for certain, Khan has both time and money on his side. He doesn’t have to move Claypool to any team who isn’t giving him what he, and the Steelers front office, deem to be fair compensation. With one more year on his rookie contract, Claypool, a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, would be extremely cheap to keep around for the rest of 2022 and 2023.

Will a deal get done? The November 1st trade deadline is looming large, and we will keep you up to date with everything surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.