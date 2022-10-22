 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Shorts, scary, and snacks

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food, music, and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
Miami Dolphins v Pittsburgh Steelers

Well, this canuckle head is back in the writers chair.

Life took over the past couple of weeks. We celebrated REAL Thanksgiving, a few family birthdays, and I ran my first 12 marathon. So I wanted to thank SNW and TSF for stepping up and treating you all to what a Saturday Night Open Thread should really look like.

Oh well, win some, lose some!

  1. The team travels down to Miami this week and is an underdog again. No one in the national media is giving Steeler Nation any reason to be hopeful. What reason(s??) do you give the Steelers a chance for victory come Sunday night?
  2. Seeing how we have had spectacular success with the last former Dolphin we turned into a Steeler, which current Dolphin - not named TUA - would you love to have wearing the Black and Gold?
  3. Football in shorts takes on a different meaning this week as the weather is currently forecasted to be in the mid 70’s come kickoff tomorrow. Let’s revisit the age old argument of football and weather conditions... which is best? Cold? Cool? Snow??? Warm? Warmish? InDoOrS??!!??? Note: Anyone that says above 80 gets a one week ban
  4. With Halloween right around the corner, I am surprised that the topic of scary movies hasn’t come up yet. Give us a couple of your favorite scary or Halloween movies
  5. We also need to discuss Halloween candy. We can make this a series of questions. So tonight we can discuss a question I saw on the twitter... should Halloween candy only be limited to sweets or do salty type snacks belong?

