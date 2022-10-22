Steelers upgrade James Pierre, remove his game status for Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their share of injuries throughout the 2022 regular season. Whether you are talking about T.J. Watt’s pectoral injury which put him on Injured Reserve (IR), or the myriad of injuries surrounding their secondary, it seems as if the team is starting to turn the corner with their health.

Heading into the Week 7 game vs. the Miami Dolphins in Sunday Night Football, the Steelers had the following injury report:

Game Status

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - Doubtful

CB James Pierre (Hip/Knee) - Questionable

WR Steven Sims (Hamstring) - Out

Saturday Burt Lauten, director of communications for the Steelers, tweeted the team had removed James Pierre’s injury status prior to the game.

#Steelers CB James Pierre (hip/knee) has been upgraded from his previous status of being questionable for Sunday night’s game at Miami. He now has no injury status designation and is expected to play. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 22, 2022

The news of Pierre’s health might be brushed over by some, but it shouldn’t be ignored considering how well he played for the team in Week 6 while helping to limit Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing attack.

With Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace both going into the week with a clean bill of health, Pierre’s role on the defense will likely be reduced. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t proven worthy of both more snaps and responsibility.

As for Ahkello Witherspoon, his doubtful tag remained as the team flies to south beach Saturday in preparation for the prime time game vs. Miami.

Will the Steelers be able to slow down the high-flying duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? That will be a huge key for the defense, and having an all-hands-on-deck approach will likely be required.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Dolphins on Sunday night.