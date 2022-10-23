Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Steelers Touchdown Under: Under: Are the Steelers facing a sink or swim moment for the entire season?

Week 7 of the NFL season is here and the Steelers now have two wins to their name. With Mitch coming off the bench to finish what Kenny started, the team beat a heavily backed opponent in Tampa Bay, and now turn their attention to a Miami team that are coming through an early season crisis of their own. Can the Steelers back up their win against Tom Brady by beating the Miami Dolphins away? Will they be able to capitalize on Tua spending time out of the offense? Can Claypool back it up? Will Najee Harris finally get going?

Join Matty Peverell & Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Steelers News and Notes

Is a sink or swin moment for the Steelers?

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

We Run the North: Mostly A Mediocre League… Including the AFC North

Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott as they break down everything going on in the AFC North and the rest of the NFL. Check out the Week 7 Pick’em, and Doin’em Dirty as nobody chronicles the division better than We Run the North.

Steelers News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

Week 7 Pick’em

Doin’em Dirty

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week

There’s always a lot of material rolling trough a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers contest against the Dolphins.

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Dolphins

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

