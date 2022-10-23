Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 7 of the NFL Regular Season. Time to stack some wins!!!

1st Quarter

Steelers win the toss and defer. Boswell to kick.

Nice tackle by Maulet.

Steelers then give up a first down on a second and 19 play.

Yeah the zone's not looking very good.

Kyle is mad because the Steelers aren't recognizing the run fakes, but the bigger issue is the soft zone being played in the secondary.

And the Steelers give up the touchdown pass. So the offense will be playing from behind. Dolphins 7, Steelers 0.

Is anybody surprised it was just a handoff on first down?

Kyle asked since we brought back the Swiss cheese zone, are we bringing back the double R double P... and the offense does that. Run, run, pass, punt.

And that was a horrible punt by Big Press.

And again the Dolphins are picking up big yards throwing into the middle of the field.

This one is going to get out of hand really fast. I thought the Buffalo game got out of hand fast. This one's going to be right there with it.

The Steelers managed to keep them out of the touchdown zone. Field goal makes it Dolphins 10, Steelers 0.

Claypool trips on the pass play and the pass is intercepted by the Dolphins. Not looking good.

Wow, another guy wide open in the middle of the field.

Needed that interception there.

The Dolphins have put up points on all three of their possessions. The Steelers have two possessions and have yet to make a first down. Dolphins 13, Steelers 0.

Yay! The Steelers finally got a first down.

End of the first quarter Dolphins 13, Steelers 0.

2nd Quarter

Steelers go for it on 4th and less than a yard. Warren manages to pick up the first down.

The drive stalls for the Steelers and Boswell comes on to attempt to field goal. Dolphins 13, Steelers 3.

Steelers defense actually gets lucky with a couple of passes that could have been caught, and will get off the field.

The first down throw 5-yards behind the line of scrimmage loses 4 yards.

Nice pitch and catch to Pickens.

That Matt Canada wide receiver run went nowhere, and drew a penalty.

Outside runs to the short side just never seem to work.

Nice run Kenny.

Najee looking more like a Najee.

George Pickens is amazing! Dolphins 13, Steelers 10.

How about a 32-yard gain down the middle again on first down.

Kyle says......"Swiss Cheese" about the Steelers defense.

Cam Sutton should have had an interception!

Because of the missed interception the Dolphins will get a shot at a field goal to end a half. It's good and the Dolphins take a 16 to 10 lead.

3rd Quarter

Not a great start for the Steeler offense as they lose a yard on first down and Pickett is sacked on second down.

Nice three and out by the offense to start the second half. That was sarcasm if you couldn't tell.

Another 20-plus yard pass play down the middle.

The Dolphins are going to go for it on 4th and three inside the 20. The Steelers stuff it and will take over.

Steelers pick up one first down, but that's it and they'll punt it back.

How about Terrell Edmonds dropping an interception.

The Dolphins end up going three and out and will give it back.

Steelers get called for an ineligible receiver downfield. They've had a lot of those calls this year.

The very next play Diontae gets called for offensive pass interference. This drive is going the wrong direction.

The penalties killed that drive and the Steelers will punt. I wish we were seeing some offense from the he Steelers like we did towards the end of last week's game.

The defense holds them to three and out again. The offense needs to get some points on the board.

Rock to the Naj.

End of the third quarter. Dolphins 16, Steelers 10.

4th Quarter

On third and one the Steelers hand it straight ahead to Najee who gets back just to the line of scrimmage. I would have liked to seen Kenny sneak it there. Big Press to punt.

The defense holds the Dolphins AGAIN, but the offense needs to score points.

And the offense does not oblige in promptly goes three and out.

Nice punt there by Presley Harvin.

What can I say? The defense has really picked it up since the first quarter. They just need the offense to put together enough points to win the game. Steelers get the ball back.

Offense looking a little better.

Pickett and Claypool were not on the same page there.

Claypool picks it up on the 3rd and 10.

Another first down to Claypool.

Steelers have a 3rd and 1 and get called for an illegal shift and now have a 3rd and 6.

And now they get called for a hold on Dan Moore so now it's 3rd and 16.

The offense was in field goal range with the third and 16 play and Pickett throws a bad interception.

Another dropped interception. That could have been 4 interceptions, but the Steelers actually have zero.

Pickett gets the chance to be the hero with 2 minutes and 31 seconds left on the clock.

Seven yards a throw is not going to get the Steelers the almost 90 yards they need to win this game.

All the short throws......not getting it done.

MUTH!

Nice move by Diontae to get the first and get out of bounds.

Pickett is intercepted in the end zone. Game over.

Dolphins 16, Steelers 10. The defense played well enough to win, and the offense didn't play complementary football yet again.

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show Tuesday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!