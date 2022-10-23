The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Sunday Night Football in Week 7, and a lot of fans will be glued to their televisions to watch as much NFL football before the prime time showdown.

So, what games will you get to see in your area? Let’s take a look based on both the early/late slate, who has the double header and where you reside.

Let’s take a look, maps courtesy of 506 Sports:

CBS SINGLE

RED: Lions at Cowboys

GREEN: Browns at Ravens

ORANGE: Colts at Titans

BLUE: Jets at Broncos (LATE)

YELLOW: Texans at Raiders (LATE)

FOX EARLY

RED: Packers at Commanders

BLUE: Giants at Jaguars

GREEN: Buccaneers at Panthers

YELLOW: Falcons at Bengals

FOX LATE

RED: Chiefs at 49ers

BLUE: Seahawks at Chargers

