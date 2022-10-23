The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Sunday Night Football in Week 7, and a lot of fans will be glued to their televisions to watch as much NFL football before the prime time showdown.
So, what games will you get to see in your area? Let’s take a look based on both the early/late slate, who has the double header and where you reside.
Let’s take a look, maps courtesy of 506 Sports:
CBS SINGLE
RED: Lions at Cowboys
GREEN: Browns at Ravens
ORANGE: Colts at Titans
BLUE: Jets at Broncos (LATE)
YELLOW: Texans at Raiders (LATE)
FOX EARLY
RED: Packers at Commanders
BLUE: Giants at Jaguars
GREEN: Buccaneers at Panthers
YELLOW: Falcons at Bengals
FOX LATE
RED: Chiefs at 49ers
BLUE: Seahawks at Chargers
So, what games will you get to see on Sunday leading up to Sunday Night Football? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes leading up to the big game!
HERE WE GO STEELERS!
Loading comments...