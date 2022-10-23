Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 7 vs. the Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their second opportunity of 2022 to stack wins after their big win against the Buccaneers. As the season rolls on, the true nature of the depth chart has come much more into focus. But for Week 7, the Steelers did not have to elevate anyone from the practice squad for the first time in weeks.

The rules in the 2022 season when it comes to the players active on game day have been carried over from the last two seasons. As long as a team has eight offensive lineman who will be dressing for the game, they could have 48 players on their active roster rather than the 46 in previous seasons. If the Steelers elevate any players from their practice squad, their inactive list would increase by the same number of players. The Steelers, especially with the removal of the questionable status of James Pierre, had no need to do so this week.

Game Status

OUT:

WR Steven Sims (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL:

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE:

CB James Pierre (hip/knee)

Here are the possibilities to end up inactive for the Steelers against the Dolphins on Sunday night:

Definitely:

WR Steven Sims- After having a handful of players ruled out last week, Sims is the only one who is in the definitely category in Week 7. After being a healthy scratch for the first four games, it has to be frustrated to land on this list for the wrong reason.

Most Likely:

CB Ahkello Witherspoon- I could not tell you the last time the Steelers had a player listed as doubtful they dressed for the game. Witherspoon is almost certain to miss his fourth game in a row.

QB Mason Rudolph- With Kenny Pickett being in the concussion protocol following the Steelers Week 6 game, it looked as if Rudolph would be getting a helmet this week. But not having any symptoms and moving through the protocol throughout the week, Pickett is back and Rudolph will once again be in street clothes.

G Kendrick Green- I don’t even want to say it, but the fact Green has been on this list every week is good news for the other linemen.

LB Mark Robinson- Getting his first helmet of his NFL career last week, Robinson saw five special teams snaps and that was it. Now he goes back on the shelf until the injury report falls in a way to call on him again.

Possibly:

CB James Pierre - I knew it would come down to if the Steelers elevated a cornerback from the practice squad on Saturday to determine if Pierre would be good to go or not. Instead, the Steelers removed his questionable status so he shouldn’t even be in this category anymore. Otherwise it would be empty so I left them here.

Unlikely:

WR Gunner Olszewski- Getting a helmet once again last week after a plethora of injuries where the Steelers had an extra one available for him, it looks as if Gunner O. will be the kick returner in what might be his last shot in Pittsburgh.

Projected Inactive List:

Steven Sims Ahkello Witherspoon Mason Rudolph Kendrick Green Mark Robinson

This one is pretty cut and dry. Once again, I would be shocked if it’s anything other than these five players. If Witherspoon actually dresses would be the biggest surprise, but that doubtful designation is almost the same as being ruled out. Otherwise, it’s the usual suspects filling out the remainder of the healthy scratches.

As always, feel free to list your projected inactives in the comments below.