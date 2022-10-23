As expected, Ahkello Witherspoon inactive for the Steelers in Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night in Florida. With one player previously being ruled out due to injury with another listed as doubtful also being inactive, the list is made up of three healthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. Since there were no elevations coming from the Steelers on Saturday, the list is five players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 82 WR Steven Sims

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

For Week 7, the Steelers have their first game of 2022 with a player missing due to injury that wasn’t ruled out previously. With a Ahkello Witherspoon listed as doubtful on Friday, and no change in status coming on Saturday, he will miss his fourth-straight game with a hamstring injury. Witherspoon is getting closer to a return as he did practice all week being limited on Wednesday and Friday and full on Thursday.

The other player out for the game due to injury for the Steelers is wide receiver and kick returner Steven Sims with a hamstring injury. Sims spent the first four weeks on the inactive list as a healthy scratch but took over the kick return duties for Gunner Olszewski in Week 5. Unfortunately, Sims has been hampered by injuries since getting the job. Missing the first kick return of Week 5 as he was dealing with an eye injury sustained before the game, Sims had a great kick return and punt return in Week 6 but did not practice at all this week due to his hamstring. For this reason, it is believed Gunner Olszewski will once again be the Steelers kick returner.

When it comes to the healthy scratches, quarterback mason Rudolph and guard/center Kendrick Green are both inactive for the seventh-straight game to start the 2022 season. The final player, Mark Robinson, was active in Week 6 due to so many injuries to players who missed the game where he received a helmet and played five special teams snaps. But with the injury list being so small this week, Robinson is once again inactive for Week 7.

After being inactive the first five games of the season, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk is active for the second-straight week since DeMarvin Leal went on the Reserve/Injured List with a knee injury.

As for the Dolphins inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. Most notably, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is active.