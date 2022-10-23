Steelers leave Sunday night loss to the Dolphins relatively healthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football to the Miami Dolphins by the score of 16-10, and throughout the game the Steelers dealt with a lot of questions on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Inept play calling, inability to make big plays on defense and turning the ball over were constants throughout a scoreless second half. One area of the game which the Steelers were fortunate to not find themselves on the bad end of the ledger, and that was injuries.

The Steelers have been dealing with a rash of injuries at key positions this season, mainly in the secondary, but they were able to get a relatively good injury report following the prime time loss.

As Mike Tomlin spoke with media following the game, he spoke about how the only injury of note was a shoulder injury to cornerback Levi Wallace.

Coach Tomlin on injuries following the Dolphins game:

Levi Wallace being evaluated for a shoulder injury. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 24, 2022

Wallace had just returned to the lineup after missing the Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion, but now the shoulder injury which needs to be evaluated could be a set back to Wallace staying in the lineup.

Other than Wallace’s injury, the Steelers were able to leave the game without any other notable injuries, and could have some players returning in the coming weeks. The biggest name would be T.J. Watt potentially returning after the Week 9 bye week, but Ahkello Witherspoon being able to come back from a hamstring injury could be another lift to the secondary.

Outside of injuries, the Steelers could be getting Calvin Austin III and Damontae Kazee back off Injured Reserve (IR) at any point. As for Austin, he will have to be activated to the 53-man active roster this week or he would be placed on season-ending IR.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.