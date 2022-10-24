Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap: Dolphins 16, Steelers 10

The Steelers traveled to Miami with a 2-4 record and looking to stay back on track. However the Men of Steel couldn’t do enough to win. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Growing Pain Mistakes in Miami as Steelers lose

The Steelers traveled to Miami looking to turn their fortunes around, but a slow start, too many interceptions, too many dropped interceptions, and a defense that turned it on too late led to the 16-10 loss. With Jeff Hartman on editorial assignment, Dave Schofield, Bryan Anthony Davis and esteemed BTSC alumnus Michael Beck break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Winners and Losers after the Steelers Week 7 loss in Miami

With an opportunity to right the ship and kick over sandcastles in South Beach, the Pittsburgh Steelers were on the losing end in Week 7 of the NFL and there was good, bad, ugly, and unfortunate. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all five, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

