Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the loss to the Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers for the fifth time this regular season with their loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 8 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin speaks to the media following tonight's game against the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/YL5T33WsMN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 24, 2022

Kenny Pickett Post-Game Press Conference

Kenny Pickett speaks to the media following tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/DIh5yPkqem — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 24, 2022

Myles Jack Post-Game Press Conference

Myles Jack speaks to the media following tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/gCdYAB07Pe — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 24, 2022

Around the Locker Room