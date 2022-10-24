NFL Week 8 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 11-point underdogs vs. the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense still couldn’t get things going in Week 7 and wasted a 16-point defensive performance in Miami. Unfortunately it doesn’t get any easier s the Steeelrs now travel to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday. When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Steelers betting line: +11

Over/under: 43.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 38-29 vs Eagles

Win streak: 1 game PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 PHI

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 4 - 6 PHI

The opening line on the game was at +3 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on the first six weeks of the NFL season the line has moved significantly towards the undefeated Eagles. Even from Sunday night to Monday morning the line went from +10 to +11.

Being the underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +4200 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 21/5 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Eagles would have a payout of $104 ($84 plus the original $20 bet). The Eagles have a current moneyline of -540, or 5/27 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Philadelphia to win straight up would have a payout of $23.70 ($3.70 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 games played against the Eagles and are 1-7 against the spread in their last 8 games against the NFC. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 7 games and have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 5 games played against the NFC East.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 500/1 after Week 7. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 200/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 40/1 odds behind the Browns at 20/1 odds, the Bengals at 17/10, and the Ravens as the favorite at 5/9 odds.