AFC North Recap: Division rankings are starting to separate heading into Week 8

The seventh week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Baltimore Ravens - 23

Cleveland Browns - 20

The big AFC North game was at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD for an early kickoff. The two teams played a competitive game, with the Ravens almost blowing another two score lead in the 4th quarter. If not for some horrendous play by the Browns in the waning minutes of the game, the Ravens could have, and some might say should have, lost the game. Nonetheless, Jacoby Brissett and company couldn’t complete the upset and find themselves with the Steelers in the basement of the division.

Cincinnati Bengals - 35

Atlanta Falcons - 17

You knew the Bengals were going to find their groove at some point. Well, at least those with a level head knew this would happen. The Falcons were on the wrong end of the beat down as Joe Burrow put up 300+ yards in the first half. The 35-17 final doesn’t really indicate just how lop-sided this game was. The Bengals are going to be a team to deal with in the AFC down the stretch, much like they were last year.

Miami Dolphins - 16

Pittsburgh Steelers - 10

This dud of a game saw zero second half points scored by both teams. On top of that, there was a golden opportunity for Kenny Pickett to have a moment where he proved he was “the guy” on a national stage. That moment came and went as he threw 3 INTs at costly moments of the game. The final two drives in the 4th quarter, both threatening to take the lead, ended in interceptions. This isn’t to suggest Pickett can’t, or won’t, be good, but these are the growing pains many predicted when the Steelers went to Pickett at halftime in Week 4. Next up for the Steelers? Just the undefeated Eagles. Buckle up, this ride could get rough.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 4-3

Cincinnati Bengals - 4-3

Cleveland Browns - 2-5

Pittsburgh Steelers - 2-5

Week 8 AFC North Schedule:

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday (TNF)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns — 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday (MNF)

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: at Buccaneers (TNF), at Saints, BYE, vs. Panthers

Cleveland Browns: vs. Bengals (MNF), BYE, at Dolphins, at Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers: at Eagles, BYE, vs. Saints, vs. Bengals (SNF)

Cincinnati Bengals: at Browns (MNF), vs. Panthers, BYE, vs. Steelers (SNF)