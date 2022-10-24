Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an AFC/NFC battle in Week 7. The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Chicago Bears vs. Ne England Patriots

Date: Monday, Oct. 24

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

CHI: +4.0

O/U: 40

Moneyline:

CHI: +290

NE: -350

Staff Picks:

Who will be the Patriots' quarterback? Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe? If both are healthy, will Bill Belichick give the nod to the rookie or stick with the second year Alabama product? On the other side of the field, Justin Fields and the Bears are just trying to get into some semblance of a groove. Either way, this game is...uh...intriguing.

