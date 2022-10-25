Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Close, but no black-and-gold cigar yet

The Steelers had plenty of chances to pull ahead of Miami on Sunday Night, but Kenny Pickett wasn’t quite ready to close the deal in primetime. But he will be. BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

More patience when it comes to KP8

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: How to get Kenny ready for Primetime

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a game that they could have won on Sunday in Miami. Kenny Pickett seems like he has all of the gifts to be a great Steelers QB, but he isn’t closing out games yet. What’s the strategy to get Kenny ready for Primetime? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Getting KP8 ready for his closeup

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: What is worse than a good bad team?

As a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s nothing worse than a bad team that’s actually a gone one. Geoffrey Benedict explains this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Lessons from the Steelers-Dolphins gams

The Steelers are a good bad team

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE