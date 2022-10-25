Mike Tomlin outlines Steelers injuries, and a tough decision on Calvin Austin III

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 7, and the job doesn’t get much easier in Week 8. Before the Steelers’ Week 9 bye, they have to take a trip to play the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are coming off their own bye week, and their 6-0 record speaks for itself.

If the Steelers were to do the unthinkable and find a way to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season, they’ll need all hands on deck to do so. This would point directly at the injuries which currently plague the Steelers entering the eighth week of the regular season.

During Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference, he noted several injuries throughout the press conference. At the onset, Tomlin listed several players who are dealing with some sort of injury which could impact their availability/participation this week.

Cornerback Levi Wallace, who was unable to finish the game Sunday night, was the first player listed with a shoulder injury. Tomlin said Wallace’s availability in question, and the team will have to see if he can return to practice before he could be a potential candidate to play this Sunday. In Week 7 Wallace had just returned to the team after missing Week 6 due to a concussion.

The other injury of note was to another defensive back, and it was Josh Jackson. Jackson’s injury was labeled as a groin injury and Tomlin said it could impact his participation early in the week.

All other injuries were categorized as “bumps and bruises associated with play”, and Tomlin made sure to note all players who had been in the NFL’s concussion protocol had no setbacks in Week 7 and are good-to-go.

On top of the players listed above, Tomlin did mention several players who had spent time on Injured Reserve (IR). He said there were no updates on players like T.J. Watt, Damontae Kazee and Calvin Austin III.

Later in the press conference Tomlin was reminded how Austin’s 21-day clock is due to expire this week and if he was going to activate him at some point. Tomlin reminded the media how Austin hasn’t played in a stadium yet, considering he injured his foot prior to the team’s first preseason game and missed the entire preseason. The Steelers coach also spoke about Austin’s overall readiness, and it not being a high probability he is activated this week. It also should be noted Tomlin said even if he were activated, it is highly unlikely he would be active on game day. This is just a part of the roster building process, and something the Steelers will have to figure out sooner, rather than later.

How Austin would get a helmet would result in another player being cut/released. If the Steelers don’t activate Austin this week, his season would be over as he would be placed on season-ending IR.

The Steelers turn the page from the Miami Dolphins and now look ahead to the Philadelphia Eagles. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2022 regular season.

For a complete rundown of Mike Tomlin’s time with the media, check out BTSC’s Press Conference Recap podcast below: