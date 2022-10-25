The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 7 of the 2022 regular season, and the loss was a tough one to swallow. In fact, through seven weeks of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team fall after the Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 6 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. New York Giants

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. New York Jets

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Miami Dolphins

...

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers are averaging 15.3 points per game, and that’s simply not enough. Only the Denver Broncos (14.3) are scoring fewer points per game. The team switched to Kenny Pickett at quarterback in hopes he could provide a spark, and while there are flashes of potential for an explosive offense, the team is still averaging a league-worst 4.8 yards per play — the same paltry mark it averaged in 2021. The AFC North is weaker than expected, and the Steelers could somehow be in the mix after a 2-5 start — but their offense has to quickly and drastically improve for that to happen.”

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. New York Giants

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Tennessee Titans

10. New York Jets

...

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Mike Tomlin has famously never had a losing season in his 16-year run as head coach of the Steelers, but that historic streak appears destined to end as Pittsburgh rides the ebbs and flows of life with a rookie quarterback. Kenny Pickett struggled to finish drives in Sunday night’s 16-10 loss to the Dolphins, throwing a pair of interceptions in Dolphins territory that buried a Steelers team that needs to maximize every scoring opportunity it has. Putting Pickett back on the bench has to be tempting for Tomlin, especially after Mitch Trubisky came to the rescue in Pittsburgh’s Week 6 win over the Buccaneers. Staying with the rookie makes sense in the longterm — but does Tomlin have the stomach for the growing pains that are sure to continue? Stay tuned.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. New York Giants

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. New York Jets

8. Tennessee Titans

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Miami Dolphins

...

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The defense played well in the loss to Miami, but will now be challenged in big way by the Eagles. Kenny Pickett did some good things against Miami, but the interceptions were killers.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. New York Giants

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Cincinnati Bengals

8. New York Jets

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. Tennessee Titans

...

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers have something special in Kenny Pickett, even though the results aren’t there yet. The big mistakes will turn into big plays soon for the rookie. The defense also has responded well to the challenge. Mike Tomlin still has his work cut out for him to keep that non-losing record streak alive.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Cincinnati Bengals

5. New York Giants

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. New York Jets

...

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Pickett-to-Pickens connection is going to end up being a thing for the next 10 years, isn’t it?”

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.