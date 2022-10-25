BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 7 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

The most common selections for Week 7 were the only games with multiple contestants making it their choice. Of the eight contestants, there were two each who chose the Dallas Cowboys over the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders over the Houston Texans, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Carolina Panthers. While the Cowboys and Raiders were in close games through the first three quarters, they ultimately were not in question in the closing moments. As for the Buccaneers, they were never really in the game as they were taken down by the Panthers.

The only other teams that were selected this week were the one each for the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. While the Chiefs pick was safe, the Patriots cost the competition another contestant. This week, there were no contestants who were eliminated by not making a selection yet again. Let’s keep this up!

So after seven weeks, only 1.1% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in three of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even if you are the only contestant remaining in your league, you must make your pick and outlast the remaining leagues.

The five contestants who remain are:

Leisto (League 2)

Madam Bruce’s Psychic Hotline (League 2)

Bob’s Magnificent Pick Set (League 3)

Ryan Tune (League 3)

King Picks (League 4)

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 8 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Buffalo (-11) at home over Green Bay

Buffalo (-11) at home over Green Bay Closest match up: 3 games at (-1.5)

3 games at (-1.5) The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+10.5) at Philadelphia

BYES: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.