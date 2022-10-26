Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The Steelers Fix: Surprises and Disappointments through the season’s first 7 weeks

The Steelers are near the bottom of the NFL, and there have been both big surprises and major disappointments so far. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

Surprises and Disappointments so far in 2022

Surprises and Disappointments so far in 2022



The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 8 vs. Philly

After a disappointing Week 7, there’s a lot of questions to be addressed after the loss to Miami. Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday to discuss his team, the injury situation, and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: How fragile is the Steelers offense?

The Pittsburgh Steelers came up short again in Week 7 in Miami. Even though the defense held the Dolphins to only 16 points, the offense could only answer with 10 of their own. With every negative moment being more than the Steelers O can overcome, how fragile is the Steelers offensive unit? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The fragility of the Steelers’ offense

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Time for some Pittsburgh Steelers positivity

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a 2-5 team, and it is as bad as it’s been in the Mike Tomlin era. Fans are down, but it doesn’t mean everything about the team is bad. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, the latest news, updating DEFCON levels and takes fan questions on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Positivity needed in Pittsburgh

The Mail Bag



