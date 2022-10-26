NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: The mass of mediocrity

Aaaand they’re back down to earth. A new week, and a new loss for Pittsburgh after their Sunday Night showdown in Miami.

The Steelers have a scoring issue, in that they can’t. Can’t consistently anyway. Despite a 2nd banner week in a row from their undermanned Defense, the Steelers couldn’t take advantage with Kenny Pickett under center on two potential game-winning drives at the end of the 4th quarter, each one ending in a bad INT thrown by the hometown Rook.

The majority of the NFL isn’t fairing much better. Mediocrity reigns, and the Steelers are actually worse than that. The crazy thing is that even a 2-5 Steelers team with an upcoming road date against the league’s best team isn’t out of it in the AFC Wild-Card race.

Color me black and gold, but I still have faith. Take a look at the league landscape below with me, and maybe you’ll feel the same.

Let’s dive into it!

1. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Previous: 1

Analysis: They were on a Bye last week, but the Steelers Week 8 opponent looks like it might run away with the NFC at this rate. Most complete team in that conference by far.

2. BUFFALO BILLS

Previous: 2

Analysis: Also on a Bye, the Bills look to get healthy for a long 2nd half of the season where they face 5 more division games and a matchup against the 2021 AFC Champs in Cincinnati.

3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Previous: 3

Analysis: Like the two teams ahead of them, the Chiefs have a compelling case for the best team in football. When this offense is clicking, it’s unstoppable.

4. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Previous: 4

Analysis: Another team on Bye in Week 7, the Vikings should be the favorites in the NFC East for the remainder of the season, but this team goes through too many long lulls on offense to get too excited about.

5. BALTIMORE RAVENS

Previous: 7

Analysis: The Ravens continue to cough up leads in the 4th quarter, and Lamar Jackson is suspect no. 1. However, even the Ravens can’t out-slop the Browns, and for now, they maintain their razor thin grasp on the division with their head-to-head win over Cincy.

6. DALLAS COWBOYS

Previous: 8

Analysis: Dak is back, but that Defense never left. The Cowboys might be the one team in the league that can win with just their D, and a resurgent Zeke Elliott makes this group even better. Watch out for Dallas in a wide, and I mean, wide-open NFC.

7. CINCINNATI BENGALS

Previous: 9

Analysis: Ja’marr Chase gets the headlines, but Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are equally impressive, and round out the league’s best pass-catching trio. If this is the Bengals offense we get for the rest of the season, look out Buffalo and Kansas City. The team that bested both as the AFC’s Super Bowl representative last year could do it it again in 2022.

8. NEW YORK GIANTS

Previous: 10

Analysis: This team knows how to win. How? Coaching. Despite many lackluster moments on both offense and defense every game, somehow they find a way. Coach of the Year candidate Brian Dabol and this All-World version of Saquon Barkley hide a multitude of sins.

9. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Previous: 18

Analysis: The biggest surprise of the season by far has been the fighting Genos. Rookie RB Ken Walker III is a dude, leading a fantastic rookie draft hall that also includes Tariq Woolen at CB, who’s playing like a Pro Bowler in year 1.

10. GREEN BAY PACKERS

Previous: 5

Analysis: The two-time defending MVP of the League is struggling with this cast of weapons, and it’s fair to question why this team doesn’t run through the other Aaron at this point.

11. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Previous: 6

Analysis: What is this team? Hard to tell after a beatdown at home by Geno Smith and the Seahawks. The offense continuously fails to impress despite having one of the league’s best QBs. Head Coach Brandon Staley would be wise to invest in some ice packs for his ever-warming posterior.

12. TENNESSEE TITANS

Previous: 13

Analysis: How are they doing this? The Titans refuse to win with any type of style points, and yet they keep winning. Playing a completely corralled Colts team helps, but kudos to Mike Vrabel and co. for crafting a winner with basically Derrick Henry and me on offense.

13. MIAMI DOLPHINS

Previous: 17

Analysis: The speedy Dolphins flew high for a quarter and a half, but then the Steelers undermanned defense figured something out. Tua and company escaped this game because their opponent had no offense. They’ll need more out of their own offense if they want to beat better teams moving forward.

14. NEW YORK JETS

Previous: 16

Analysis: The loss of Breece Hall could be a death knell for a team that is defying expectations to date. The problem? I don’t think Zach Wilson is capable of shouldering the load he’ll need to keep this team winning. That said, the Jets defense led by DPOY candidate Quinnen Williams might be able to keep this plane in the air.

15. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Previous: 12

Analysis: San Fran just got ran out of their own building, and that vaunted Defense gave up 3 games worth of yards and points to the Chiefs, proving that even the best of the NFC, outside of Philadelphia, are in a different class than the AFC’s elite.

16. LOS ANGELES RAMS

Previous: 15

Analysis: The Rams are coming off a Bye week where Sean McVay will look to add some dimension to an offense that has been Cooper Kupp or bust so far this season.

17. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Previous: 14

Analysis: Bailey Zappe replacing Mac Jones in the 2nd quarter seemed to provide a spark, until Justin Fields and the Bears put on a rushing clinic against this usually solid defense. Belichick has a lot to consider, but a 2-QB rotation shouldn’t be one of them. When healthy, this should be Mac Jones team.

18. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Previous: 11

Analysis: I mentioned last week that Tom Brady’s Buccaneers might not actually be a good football team. Looks like that is correct after a bashing at the hands of the severely undermanned and underwhelming Carolina Panthers, who just shipped off their best player on offense and are in a full rebuild. Brady can’t be happy he came back at this point.

19. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Previous: 22

Analysis: Josh Jacobs is him. If the the other Josh (McDaniels) is smart, the Raiders will ride Jacobs back to relevance in a wide-open AFC Wild-Card race.

20. ATLANTA FALCONS

Previous: 19

Analysis: The Falcons were humbled against the Bengals after their own drubbing of the 49ers the week before. Losing AJ Terrell against that Cincy pass game was killer, and this Marcus Mariota-led offense just doesn’t have the makeup for big comebacks and high-flying shootouts.

21. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Previous: 20

Analysis: One of the few teams to boast a worse offense than the Pittsburgh Steelers (I think). The love affair with Matt Ryan is seemingly over as the vet was benched in favor of... checks notes... Sam Ellinger. We’ll see if that turns out to be more injury related, but for now, not a good look for the horseshoes.

22. ARIZONA CARDINALS

Previous: 28

Analysis: Well, if the defense can put up 2 TDs of it’s own every week, it might be enough to save an offense that still can’t get in sync. Diondre Hopkins return was a boost, and Eno Benjamin made a statement for more touches, but there’s too much inconsistency in the play calling and execution to get too excited.

23. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Previous: 27

Analysis: Taylor Heinecke > Carson Wentz. Or at least, he doesn’t make the killer mistake when the pressure is on. Also, Terry McLaurin is the type of WR you spend the money on. Diontae Johnson is proving less worthy.

24. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Previous: 21

Analysis: The fun story that was the Jacksonville Jaguars is now a head-scratching fairytale. What was a worst-to-first candidate is once again a frustrating experiment. There are some bright spots, including 2nd year RB Travis Etienne, who is finally looking explosive again after fully recovering from his Rookie-year ACL tear.

25. CHICAGO BEARS

Previous: 30

Analysis: Justin Fields was incredible on the ground against the Patriots. Incredible. He is still just so untrustworthy through the air, though, and that will have to improve if he wants to take the next step as a QB. If he can figure it out, the Bears have themselves a Lamar Jackson/Jalen Hurts-like weapon under center. I’m rooting for the former Buckeye.

26. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Previous: 23

Analysis: Where to begin? Um, let’s see. Kenny Pickett can’t make those two throws with the game on the line. Did his teammates put him in a bad sitch on the first one? Sure. But did he telegraph a long throw in rainy conditions with his well-documented physical limitations? No doubt. Javon Holland is still licking his chops. Can’t make that throw, Kenny. The thing is though, I fully expect him to learn from it and be better the next time he has an opportunity.

The Defense and it’s coaches deserve serious cred for their in-game adjustments to slow down the Dolphins attack. After 3 drives, it was starting to look eerily like Week 5, but after that, Pittsburgh settled in and gave their offense every chance to go win the game. About 12 different Steelers defenders are kicking themselves for letting sure INTs hit the Hard Rock Stadium turf.

The opportunity to win was there. The 2022 Steelers are not good enough to overcome their own errors, though, and that’s why this team sits at 2-5 and not 3-4 or 4-3.

Also, THROW THE BALL TO GEORGE PICKENS!!!! Ahem. Sorry. That just kinda came out.

27. CLEVELAND BROWNS

Previous: 24

Analysis: Kevin Stefanski’s weekly amnesia in regards to Nick Chubb has to drive Cleveland fans crazy. If Matt Canada’s similar ignoring of his best receiver (I think I mentioned that, right?) is any indication, I can empathize, Browns fans.

28. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Previous: 25

Analysis: The Saints have a QB issue. Both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston are turnover machines, and it’s becoming too much for a beat up offense and an underperforming defense to overcome.

29. DENVER BRONCOS

Previous: 26

Analysis: The other team who’s offense makes the Steelers look somewhat competent, the Denver Broncos are unforgivably wasting one of the better defensive performances through seven weeks that we’ve seen in several years.

30. CAROLINA PANTHERS

Previous: 32

Analysis: Nobody saw that coming! Make no mistake, the Panthers are not good. Not at all. But the Buccaneers were worse on Sunday. A lot worse. Carolina is somehow not out of the division race in the NFC South. That entire division is bad.

31. DETROIT LIONS

Previous: 29

Analysis: Unfortunately for the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell, this team still isn’t that good. There are pieces. Rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson is the real deal, but until this offense gets healthy again, the Lions are sputtering their way to irrelevancy once again before Thanksgiving.

32. HOUSTON TEXANS

Previous: 31

Analysis: Dameon Pierce is a dude, but the rest of this offense might as well sign over their game checks to the rookie, because nobody else wants to show up for 60 minutes. Can anyone tell me what the Texans plan is? It can’t be Lovie Smith and a Rookie 1st Round QB in 2023 can it?

Who’s too high? Too low? What did I get right? Let me know about it in the comments section!