Playing the ‘Would You Rather’ game, Steelers Edition

If the comments threads at BTSC are any indication, there is a lot of dissatisfaction out in the black-and-gold ranks. That makes sense. 2-5 is uncharted water for most fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the most successful NFL team of the Super Bowl era.

Everyone seems to have thoughts about how to fix the team’s problems (I do too, of course), but if we’re being honest, most of our “solutions” are only best-case-scenarios. We’ll never get exactly what we want and nothing else. Would you take a career year from both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith, for example, if it meant that T.J. Watt was going to miss two months of football? Before the season, you might have considered this. Today, maybe not.

So how about a game of the old classic “would you rather (Pittsburgh Steelers edition)”?

The Rules:

I’ll throw out ten scenarios below, with polls. None of them will be fair. There are no obvious answers and essential “good” moves on this list, but that’s the point. Vote on the polls, and let’s argue it out in the comments. Let’s go.

1: Late Season Streak?

Poll 1: Would you rather... A – The Steelers go on a run in the late season and sneak into the playoffs with a AFC’s 7th seed, but lose in the first round again?

(A couple points to ponder on this one: (1) The Steelers aren’t firing Mike Tomlin in either scenario. That’s not how this organization works. Anyone else’s job is up for grabs though. (2) There’s a psychological cost to a young team enduring a lost season. A “culture of winning” doesn’t happen by mistake. (3) Any season could wind up being Cam Heyward’s last. We all loved that Big Ben went out with a playoff year, but hated that he ended with a blowout loss.)

2: Chase Claypool?

Poll 2: Would you rather... A – The Steelers trade Chase Claypool for a mid-round pick and he becomes a star immediately for his new team?

3: Matt Canada?

Poll 3: Would you rather... A – The Steelers fire Matt Canada on the bye week, and offensive playcalling duties pass to Mike Tomlin (who isn’t going to give that gameday duty to a first-time playcaller with a rookie QB in the middle of a season)?

(Note: In either scenario, they’re running the same general offensive scheme, since you’re not installing a new offense at midseason.)

4: Division vs History?

Poll 4: Would you rather… A – The Steelers finish on a 4-5 streak, in which they sweep the division, but lose every other game? (They miss the postseason, but don’t land in the top 8 of the draft either.)

B – The Steelers finish 5-4, with the exact opposite as the previous answer — they are swept in division games, but beat everyone else? (They still miss the postseason, and their AFCN record is 1-5.)

5: Assistant Coaches?

Poll 5: Would you rather… A – The Steelers defense dominates in the season’s final stretch, but then loses both Teryl Austin and Brian Flores to head coaching opportunities?

6: Whose backups do you trust?

Poll 6: Would you rather… A – Najee Harris decides his foot injury is too much, and shuts it down for the season, leaving the running game to Jaylen Warren, Bennie Snell, and Derek Watt?

7: Who would you miss more?

Poll 7: Would you rather… A – Lose Cam Heyward to a season-ending injury?

8: Shift your focus?

Poll 8: Would you rather… A – The offense gets its rhythm, averaging 350-400 yards and 27 points per game through the final nine games, BUT the kick and punt coverage slips to last in the league?

9: What about the draft?

Poll 9: Would you rather... A - The Steelers draft a corner in the first round (which they need, but which they have a spotty record of developing)?

B - The Steelers draft an edge rusher in the first round (which they don’t urgently need, but they’re very good at developing)?

10: Who do you miss most?

Poll 10: Would you rather... A - Mike Hilton resigned with the Steelers this off-season to play slot corner for the next three years?

B - Stephon Tuitt had a change of heart and came back to the Steelers this off-season at defensive end for the next three years?

Okay, see you in the comments....