Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are two teams who know each other well, but only by geographical proximity. These two teams typically only play each other every four years, but the 17-game schedule has them seeing one another sooner than what is typical in the AFC North vs. NFC West matchup. For these teams, the game in Week 8 is a big one. Throw in the fact the Eagles are undefeated and the Steelers are 2-5, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Eagles for their Week 8 matchup in Philadelphia.

Team Records

Pittsburgh Steelers - 2-5

Philadelphia Eagles - 6-0

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+10.5)

OVER/UNDER: 43.0

Moneyline: Steelers +400; Eagles -500

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers 3-2

Matchup History

Eagles lead series: 48-29-3

Injury Report

Steelers

Wednesday, October 26

DB Josh Jackson (Groin) - DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - FP

CB Levi Wallace (Shoulder) - DNP

DT Montravius Adams (Hamstring) - DNP

WR Steven Sims (Hamstring) - LP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Ankle) - LP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP

Eagles

Wednesday, October 26

DE Brandon Graham (Hamstring) - DNP

WR A.J. Brown (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP

DT Fletcher Cox (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP

G Landon Dickerson (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP

T Lane Johnson (Concussion) - LP

C Jason Kelce (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP

G Isaac Seumalo (Ankle, Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP

CB Darius Slay (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP

DE Josh Sweat (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP

CB Josh Jobe (Shoulder) - FP

News and Notes

As it pertains to these two Pennsylvania teams, they couldn’t come into the Week 8 contest any more different. The Eagles, who are coming off their bye week, are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. On top of that, they are playing a ridiculously high level. If there is one statistic which represents this dominance, it is their +12 in the turnover differential. While only turning it over twice in their first six games, they’ve taken the ball away a whopping 14 times.

The play the Eagles have gotten on both sides of the ball is more than noteworthy, and Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and company have the look of a legitimate contender in the NFC.

As for the Steelers, they come into the Week 8 showdown with a dreadful 2-5 record. After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, fans thought the team would go on a win streak heading into the game in Philadelphia before the Week 9 bye. That didn’t happen after losing to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 on Sunday Night Football.

It is a year of transition for the Steelers, while the Eagles’ transition years are clearly behind them. With Kenny Pickett now the entrenched starter, the Steelers’ focus turns to the future. Not that they will disregard the rest of the 2022 regular season, but the focus should be on improving the young players they have and getting ready for brighter days ahead.

This game Sunday could get ugly, and it doesn’t make it any better when you consider the last time the Steelers won in the city of brotherly love was in 1965. A year when Lyndon B. Johnson was the president of the United States. So, yeah, this game Sunday doesn’t look good, at least on paper, for the boys on the western part of the state.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold for all the coverage of their game with the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 8 of the 2022 regular season.