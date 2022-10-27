Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Iron may sharpen iron, but the Steelers need to prove they ain’t blunt

Iron may sharpen iron, but the Steelers need to prove they ain’t blunt. This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

The Steelers need to start proving a tough identity

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Steelers Streak Busters?

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the undefeated Eagles of Philly in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. The Steelers look to break their losing streak in the City of Brotherly Love, where they haven’t won since 1965. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Shane Haff of Bleeding Green Nation to the podcast.

A look at the 2022 Eagles

Special Guest: Shane Haff of Bleeding Green Nation

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride: A special Stat Geek podcast

Can the Steelers find a way to beat the Eagles in Week 8? On paper, it seems like a tall task, but there is a reason they play the game. With Dave Schofield on short term injured reserve, Jeff Hartman fills in on the latest episode of the Steelers Stat Geek podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Taking the Stat Geek route

