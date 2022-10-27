Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

How to Watch:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Thursday, Oct. 27

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

BAL: +2

O/U: 46

Moneyline:

BAL: +115

TB: -125

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. This isn’t one of them. With the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Steelers faithful will absolutely be looking for Tampa Bay to bounce back from two straight wins to hopefully send Baltimore into their mini bye with a loss. The Ravens are coming off a divisional win over Cleveland in Week 7, but the Buccaneers are in a bad place heading into Week 8. Who will come out victorious? Hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 of the 2022 regular season.