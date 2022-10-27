3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 8

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing at 1 PM on Sunday, there are some other prime time matchups for Steelers fans to check out around the league. When Steelers Nation looks to see what else has gone on around the NFL, there are a few matchups which stick out more than others.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, only one was really in doubt in the final minutes. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Being a Thursday night game, this is not the score output I expected. When it comes to TNF, the smartest bet is usually the home team and the under. But this time, two Andy Dalton pick sixes had this game well out of hand. Yes, the Saints kicked a field goal in the final minute and went for an onside kick down by eight, but it would have been an extremely improbable come back.

A high scoring first half, the Bengals had a 28–17 lead halfway through the game. With only one touchdown scored in the second half, this game cooled down but the result was never really in doubt.

It almost seemed as if the Ravens were going to find a way to botch another game in which they were leading, but instead the Browns opted for a 60-yard field goal attempt just outside of two minutes which mostly sealed the deal. The Browns did get the ball back with a few seconds left, but there wasn’t enough time to tie things up.

For Week 8, here are the three games (plus an honorable mention) which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Thursday at 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime

Spread: TAM (-2)

With the Steelers getting one of their two wins the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it might pain some fans to pull for the ageless wonder against the AFC North but it is extremely necessary. As I said earlier, on Thursday Night Football, take the home team and the under. Here’s hoping.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: LVR (-1)

This is one of those games that both teams are still on the Steelers schedule later this year, and it just so happens the New Orleans Saints are the Steelers next opponent following the bye. With both of these teams trying to get back into the swing of things this year, the loser of this game is likely out of contention.

Monday at 8:15 PM on ESPN

Spread: CIN (-3.5)

It’s Monday Night Football, and it’s AFC North football. As much as we’d like to see both teams lose, watching the Bengals and Browns face off has got to be something Steelers fans pay attention to the outcome.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. Some games are interesting due to the Steelers upcoming schedule while others are just good games.

Obviously the Steelers game itself will be the ones fans care the most about. But which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.