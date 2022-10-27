Steelers Injury Report: Larry Ogunjobi unable to practice again on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t dealing with quite as many injuries coming out of their Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. As the Steelers took the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles, there were three players who did not participate while one was limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, only one new player was added to the list and it was not injury related.

Looking first at the players who missed the Steelers most recent game, both Ahkello Witherspoon and Steven Sims were out due to hamstring injuries. Witherspoon practiced last week each day, granted two of them were limited, and was doubtful going into the game. Sims was unable to practice at all last week and was ruled out on Friday. This week, Ahkello Witherspoon started off as a full participant while Steven Sims was limited. On Thursday, both players were full participants.

One injury that came up during the game was Levi Wallace hurting his shoulder on the Steelers last defensive play of the night other than a kneel down. There was not a lot of optimism from Mike Tomlin in his press conference when it came to Wallace‘s availability this week. On both Wednesday and Thursday, Wallace was unable to take the practice field.

Another player mentioned in the injury report during Tuesdays press conference was cornerback Josh Jackson with a groin injury. Expecting he may be limited early in the week, Jackson was unable to practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Jackson improves to being a limited participant.

There were three other players on the injury report which were not mentioned by Coach Tomlin on Tuesday. Montravous Adams did not practice due to a hamstring and neither did Larry Ogunjobi due to a knee. Pat Freiermuth is listed as having an ankle injury and was limited in practice. On Thursday, both Freiermuth and Adams were full participants while Ogunjobi did not practice.

The only new player to the injury report on Thursday was defensive tackle Cam Heyward who did not practice but it was not injury related.

As for the Eagles’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.