The Pittsburgh Steelers are crawling toward their bye week with a tough matchup with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in a city where they haven’t won in the regular season since 1965. Just when it looked like the Steelers could possibly get on a roll after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they couldn’t finish out the game by putting up a touchdown on the Dolphins and fell back into the loss column.

Can the Steelers offense put up more than 20 points? Will the Steelers defense be able to keep Philly’s offensive weapons in check? Can the Steelers be the first team to finish on the plus side of the turnover margin against the Eagles this season?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to get their 2022 season back in a positive direction. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 8 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 8:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, October 30

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (+10.5); O/U (43)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo as commentators and Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 385 or channel 135.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.