The Steelers long winless streak in Philadelphia is rather impressive

You know the subject of this article is a popular one this week with the Steelers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Why do I say that? Go to Google and start a sentence like this: “The last time the Steelers...” I bet you Google finishes that sentence with “won in Philadelphia.”

It happened when I did it, and I typed it into Yahoo’s search engine.

October 24, 1965. That’s the answer to the question everyone has been asking Google this week about the last time the Steelers won a regular-season football game in the City of Brotherly Love.

Imagine that. Just think about all that has happened with the Steelers and the world since October 24, 1965.

The Steelers were still the S.O.S (Same Old Steelers) in 1965. They had yet to even step foot on the hallowed grass of Saint Vincent College for a summer of training camp (that occurred in 1966).

Chuck Noll was a name that nobody in Pittsburgh knew. Mean Joe Greene, Noll’s first-ever draft pick upon being named head coach in 1969, hadn’t even started college at North Texas State.

America had yet to put a man on the moon. My mom was still in high school. Myron Cope was just some sports writer who talked funny.

The first Super Bowl was over a year away from being played. The AFL/NFL merger was still five years away from becoming a reality.

Watergate wasn’t even a scandal by that point. Heck, it wasn’t even a thing. Richard Nixon was years away from being elected President of the United States.

Johnny Carson was still years away from moving The Tonight Show from New York City to Burbank, California.

Pittsburgh’s winless streak in Philadelphia, which reached nine games with a 34-3 loss to the Eagles early in the 2016 regular season, endured through the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s. In fact, the Steelers lost at Veterans Stadium in 1979, the year they would win their fourth Lombardi trophy of the decade.

Not even Bill Cowher’s chin could prevent a loss at Philadelphia during his six-year playoff run to start his career as head coach, as the Eagles hosted a pity party for Pittsburgh in 1997.

Speaking of Super Bowl seasons, the Steelers even lost at Philadelphia during their 2008 campaign, one that would ultimately end with their record-setting sixth Lombardi trophy.

The Emporer couldn’t reign in Philadelphia.

The Chin got knocked out the one time his team played there.

Mike Tomlin has yet to invent an “ism” effective enough to win in the city that Rocky built a statue in. Not only are Tomlin teams 0-2 in Philadelphia, but they’ve scored a combined nine points and zero touchdowns.

That last part sounds encouraging when you consider how horrific the Steelers' offense has been in 2022.

Maybe the Steelers, 10.5-point underdogs as of this writing, will find a way to defeat the Eagles (6-0) and put an end to their losing ways in Philadelphia.

But probably not.

That’s okay, though, because I kinda want to see this winless streak continue.

I’m not even mad.

That’s amazing.