Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Growing Pains Gripes

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, fans are awfully forgiving of Kenny’s multi-pick performance and chalking it up to “Growing Pains.” Plus, the calls to cut Canada are coming from more and more unexpected places. And the calls for more pass plays on first down.

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Breaking the curse of Philadelphia won’t be easy

1965 was the last time that the Pittsburgh Steelers won in the eastern part of the Keystone State. 57 unblessed years!!! Breaking the curse in Philly will be a task, but not an impossible one. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Let’s Ride Friday: The Steelers can prove plenty vs. the Eagles in Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an uphill climb in Week 8 when they travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles, but it doesn’t mean there is nothing to learn about the team this week. Jeff Hartman provides an action-packed show on this Friday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

