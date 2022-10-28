Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Stock Report: Players in the trenches emerge in Week 8

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months in the distance, but with college football having arrived, the beginning stages of the 2023 draft process has begun. With that in mind, it is time to dive into this past week’s biggest games in the college football world, taking a look at draft prospects who improved their stock based on their performance.

Offensive line is definitely an area the Steelers need to address, and the most likely resource for the solution is indeed the draft. Concerns at cornerback and linebacker also loom large over the Pittsburgh’s head. Although we will certainly break down prospects at other positions this season as well, these will be the primary positions of emphasis, especially early in the season.

Nearly every week during the season, there are several highlight games that steal the headlines, but even when these games overshadow the rest of the college football landscape, we will not be negligent of the other games and prospects in action. Every week during the season, we will recap the previous week’s action and determine whose stock rose the most as it pertains to the NFL Draft.

Tyler Davis | DT | Clemson | 6’2”, 300 lbs

Davis is an experienced player at the collegiate level, and the production is finally showing up. The senior from Apopca, Florida, had his best performance of the season on Saturday, recording 4 tackles and 2 sacks against a stout Syracuse offensive front. Davis is undersized for the nose tackle role in the Steelers defense, but then again, the Steelers have not seemed to prefer the prototype for nose tackle in recent history. His lack of length concerns me a little bit, but he maintains a consistent pad level, and he does not get moved off the ball very easily. A lot of weight will be put on his athletic testing at the combine.

Alex Forsyth | C | Oregon | 6’4”, 312 lbs

Of all the prospects who boosted their stock in Week 8, none of them boosted their stock more than Alex Forsyth. He has a key part in Oregon’s 262-yard rushing performance, which drove the Ducks to a big win over UCLA. He also kept the interior of the pocket clean for Bo nix, who threw five touchdown passes in the victory. Forsyth is a solid athlete who needs to improve his balance but has very few flaws in his game. His stock is trending toward Day 2 as of right now.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson | CB/S | TCU | 5’9”, 180 lbs

Hodges-Tomlinson has been on the draft radar for some time now, but inconsistency and lack of size gave teams concern for drafting him, making his decision to return to school a little easier. Fortunately for him, the patience for the NFL is paying off, as his play has been much more consistent from week to week in 2022. Against a top-25 opponent in Kansas State, Hodges-Tomlinson not only recorded 4 tackles and 1 tackle for loss, but he also came away with a key interception, giving him positive momentum heading into a road matchup against West Virginia.

