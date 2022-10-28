NFL Expert Picks, Week 8: Experts, again, like the Steelers to lose, but cover

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are slated to face off in Week 8 of the 2022 regular season, and there are a lot of narratives between these two teams. For the Eagles, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, they are trying to show they are the cream of the crop in the NFC. To prove they are not just NFC contenders, but NFC favorites. As for the Steelers, they continue to prod through the regular season with Kenny Pickett entrenched as the start at quarterback. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Steelers, and there remain huge question marks surrounding the team as they continue further into the regular season.

For those who follow the current betting lines, the Steelers opened as 11-point road underdogs, although it has now settled at 10.5-points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

At this point, it is time to check in and see who the pundits, who call themselves experts, like in this showdown in Philadelphia this Sunday.

As you can imagine, this game in an Eagles love fest. Every possible outlet, from ESPN, SB Nation, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports and CBS Sports alike are all-in on the Eagles to win on Sunday and remain undefeated.

For those type of experts, one which is talked about a lot is Will Brinson of CBS Sports. Brinson predicts an easy Eagles win in Week 8.

The Eagles are rolling right now and look unlikely to face T.J. Watt this week (he’s in the 21-day activation window so he could play technically). They’ve never lost to the Steelers at home in the Super Bowl era! What a fact for people who prefer home win streaks to Super Bowl titles. Pittsburgh has been putrid this season — two wins, one in overtime and the other a 20-18 squeaker over the Buccaneers. The Eagles are obviously undefeated, but their only two wins of more than 10 points were when they thumped WFT and Minny in the ground game. Steelers sneaky backdoor here. The Pick: Eagles 24, Steelers 14

As for Bill Bender of The Sporting News , he sees the game being closer than many might have thought, but still an Eagles win.

They should play this matchup more often. The home team has won the last four meetings, and Philadelphia has a bye week to prepare for the Steelers’ defense, which has been generous to receivers. Jalen Hurts will exploit that, and Kenny Pickett will help the Eagles pad their NFL-best +12 turnover differential. Pick: Eagles 28, Steelers 17

As for the experts at the Pro Football Network, they see the Steelers keeping it close to cover the spread, but the obvious pick being the Eagles at home.

Undefeated teams this deep into the season often look unstoppable. Philly certainly looks somewhere between “tough” and unstoppable. Both the Eagles and the Steelers have young offensive cores. That breeds unpredictability. Philadelphia should take this one, but the question is whether Pittsburgh can match their poise and hang around. Against-the-spread prediction: Steelers Moneyline winner: Eagles

These are just a few sites who make weekly NFL picks. When you think about all those sites not listed above, this is when we turn to our friends at NFL Pick Watch, a site dedicated to tracking NFL expert picks by the week. They take all expert picks and put them into an easy-to-read graph for fans to enjoy. When it comes to the Steelers vs. Eagles game, a whopping 97% of NFL experts like the Eagles straight up, but only 47% of the experts like the Eagles to hold serve and cover the 10.5-point spread on Sunday.

What do you think about the upcoming game? Will the experts have it right? Or are they way off? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the Eagles in Week 8