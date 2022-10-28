Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 8 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

1. Both DeMontae Kazee and T.J. Watt have started their 21-day windows of practicing in order to come off the Reserve/Injured List. With the bye week on the horizon, would you consider bringing either player back this week if they appear to be ready?

2. Despite the team only being 2–5 at this point of the season, who has been your biggest surprise with what they have brought to the Steelers this year?

3. The NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday. If the Steelers are buyers at the deadline, what player or which position would you like them to make an addition?

4. Following up to the previous question, if the Steelers were sellers at the deadline, which player on their current roster would you trade and why?

5. What’s the bigger concern from Friday’s injury report: Larry Ogunjobi being ruled out or Chris Boswell being questionable?

6. Being the final weekend of October, I’ll be expected to fulfill my annual task of cleaning out pumpkins for my kids to make jack-o-lanterns. Is carving pumpkins a tradition in your family, and have you even made a Steelers jack-o-lantern?

