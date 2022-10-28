Steelers Injury Report: Chris Boswell questionable for Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had more injuries come up this week than originally expected when they began their preparations earlier in the week. As the Steelers took the practice field for their final official day of preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles, there were three players who did not participate while one was limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, two players have been ruled out while two others are questionable.

Looking first at the players who missed the Steelers most recent game, both Ahkello Witherspoon and Steven Sims were out due to hamstring injuries. Witherspoon practiced last week each day, granted two of them were limited, and was doubtful going into the game. Sims was unable to practice at all last week and was ruled out on Friday. This week, Ahkello Witherspoon started off as a full participant while Steven Sims was limited. On Thursday and Friday, both players were full participants and are good to go for Sunday.

One injury that came up during the game was Levi Wallace hurting his shoulder on the Steelers last defensive play of the night other than a kneel down. There was not a lot of optimism from Mike Tomlin in his press conference when it came to Wallace‘s availability this week. On both Wednesday and Thursday, Wallace was unable to take the practice field. On Friday, Wallace was still unable to practice and has been ruled out for Sunday.

Another player mentioned in the injury report during Tuesdays press conference was cornerback Josh Jackson with a groin injury. Expecting he may be limited early in the week, Jackson was unable to practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Jackson improved to being a limited participant. On Friday. Jackson was once again limited and is questionable for Sunday.

There were three other players on the injury report which were not mentioned by Coach Tomlin on Tuesday. Montravous Adams did not practice due to a hamstring and neither did Larry Ogunjobi due to a knee. Pat Freiermuth is listed as having an ankle injury and was limited in practice. On Thursday, both Freiermuth and Adams were full participants while Ogunjobi did not practice. Friday brought the same availability for practices and unfortunately Larry Ogunjobi has been ruled out with his knee injury and will miss his first game with the Steelers.

Cam Heyward showed up on Thursday’s injury report as a missing practice but it was not injury related. For that reason, it was not surprising that he was back at practice on Friday and has no injury status for Sunday.

The big news out of Friday’s practice was Chris Boswell was unable to participate due to a groin injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game. The Steelers do not have a kicker on their practice squad, so if Boswell is unable to go there would have to be a roster move made by 4 PM on Saturday.

Other news on the injury front comes as T.J. Watt and DeMontae Kazee both continue to practice but do not show up on the injury report as they are not officially on the Steelers 53-man roster. Either player could be activated for Sunday’s game, but the Steelers would have to do so by 4 PM on Saturday.

As for the Eagles’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.