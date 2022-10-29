Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Steelers Pregame Show: A complete game to beat a complete team

The Steelers are facing a complete team in their cross-state rivals. Is this the week that the black and gold put together a complete game to shock the football world? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Recap

Steelers vs. Eagles

Dude of the Week

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers looking to do the impossible...again.

The Steelers head to Philadelphia as 10.5-point underdogs against an undefeated Eagles team this Sunday. Can the Steelers do the seemingly impossible and knock off a heavy favorite for the second time in three weeks? That and more on this episode of Steelers Six Pack with BTSC veteran writer and podcaster Tony Defeo.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

An impossible trip east?

Q&A

State of the Steelers: How thick are your black and gold goggles?

The Steelers are not a good team right now. For the time being, fans need thick goggles of the black-and-gold variety. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

How thick are your black and gold goggles?

Q&A

