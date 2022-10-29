Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 8 vs. the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading across the state to take on the Eagles. As the season rolls on, the true nature of the depth chart has come much more into focus. But for Week 8, the Steelers may still have a number of roster moves coming ahead of the 4 PM deadline on Saturday.

The rules in the 2022 season when it comes to the players active on game day have been carried over from the last two seasons. As long as a team has eight offensive lineman who will be dressing for the game, they could have 48 players on their active roster rather than the 46 in previous seasons. If the Steelers elevate any players from their practice squad, their inactive list would increase by the same number of players. The Steelers are likely to add at least one play from the practice squad, and depending on what they do to have another option at kicker, it could be two.

Game Status

OUT:

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)

QUESTIONABLE OUT:

K Chris Boswell (right groin)

CB Josh Jackson (groin)

Here are the possibilities to end up inactive for the Steelers against the Eagles on Sunday:

Definitely:

CB Levi Wallace- The extent of Wallace’s shoulder injury isn’t exactly known at this time, but if he gets placed on IR before the bye that will show that it was more serious than just missing one game.

DT Larry Ogunjobi- I still had hope that Ogunjobi would practice fully on Friday and have no injury status. Unfortunately, I was wrong.

K Chris Boswell- I hate having to rewrite this article. But minutes before this was supposed to originally publish the report came out that Boswell and Jackson have been ruled out. So the Steelers will be making a move to add another kicker.

CB Josh Jackson- The fact the Steelers downgraded Jackson to out tells me they’re not going to release him to add Kazee. It does mean he or Wallace could end up on IR. But who knows for sure? We’ll find out in a couple hours.

Most Likely:

QB Mason Rudolph- It will be eight for eight for Rudolph this season.

G Kendrick Green- Green gets the eight for eight treatment as well.

LB Mark Robinson- Robinson is only seven for eight, but still he’ll be back in his normal position.

Possibly:

WR Gunner Olszewski- The Steelers still have one more receiver than what they need dressed for game day. Two weeks ago injuries elsewhere made them keep the other player active. Last week it was because Sims was out. If Sims is still the returner, Gunner is on the inactive list. The only reason he’s in this category versus “most likely” is he’s probably the guy that gets a helmet if there’s an extra one.

Unlikely:

WR Steven Sims- I don’t think the Steelers are choosing to go back to Gunner Olszewski as returner. Sims should be the guy.

Projected Inactive List:

Levi Wallace Larry Ogunjobi Chris Boswell Josh Jackson Mason Rudolph Kendrick Green Mark Robinson Gunner Olszewski*

So here is how I think the roster moves are going to play out on Saturday. First, I think Carlos Davis gets elevated from the practice squad to cover for the loss of Larry Ogunjobi. Next, unless his status gets removed on Saturday, I believe the Steelers will sign another kicker to the practice squad in case there’s an issue with Chris Boswell, and that player will be elevated for the game rather than adding another kicker to the roster. There’s also the question of players such as Damontae Kazee and T.J. Watt coming off of IR. If that is the case, I look for Kazee to take the roster spot of Josh Jackson, hence why I did not include him on my inactives. It is also possible if Levi Wallace’s injury to his shoulder is significant he can go on IR and then Jackson takes the spot on the inactive list. As for T.J. Watt, his roster spot would come at the expense of either Ryan Anderson or Jamir Jones depending on who the Steelers wish to keep around.

I kept the original paragraph in so you could see my thoughts on what I believed would happen before Boswell and Jackson were downgraded to out. The Steelers are adding a kicker, and it is reported that it is Nick Sciba who spent training camp with the Steelers. I still think it makes sense to go on the practice squad and elevate them unless they need to also use an elevation for a cornerback. With as many players as they have injured, they’re better off having someone in a position of need than having someone like a Gunner Olszewski active simply by default.

The reason I included eight players is I believe one of the four players who has been ruled out, most likely one of the cornerbacks, will be placed on IR. That would open up the door for Damontae Kazee to return. I still believe when T.J. Watt comes back, whether it be this game or the next, it’s at the expense of one of the outside linebackers at the bottom of the depth chart.

When it comes to the other players on the inactive list, it’s who it should be.

With roster moves coming, look for an update as things get finalized…

As always, feel free to list your projected inactives in the comments below.