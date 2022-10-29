Chris Boswell, Josh Jackson downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have changed the injury status of two players who were questionable for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia against the Eagles. Unfortunately, the change in status was in the wrong direction as kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback Josh Jackson have been ruled out for Week 8. This per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

#Steelers K Chris Boswell (right groin) and CB Josh Jackson (groin) have been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the #Eagles. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 29, 2022

With Josh Jackson being ruled out for Sunday, the Steelers now have two cornerbacks that will not be available for Sunday’s game. With Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, James Pierre, and Arthur Maulet as the available options at corner for the Steelers, there could be an elevation from the practice squad forthcoming. If the Steelers feel they could have it covered otherwise, another option is for the elevation of Damontae Kazee from the Reserve/Injured List (IR) to the 53-man roster by Saturday’s 4 PM transaction deadline.

More concerning is the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers do not have a place kicker on their roster or practice squad other than Boswell in order to take over kicking duties for Sunday. Whether it be adding a player directly to the 53-man roster, or assigning another kicker to the practice squad who would also be elevated for the game, the Steelers will have to make a roster move in order to have things covered against the Eagles.

Taking both of these developments in the account, it appears it could be a very busy day for the Steelers in regards to transactions. With Larry Ogunjobi already ruled out, it was already believed that Carlos Davis will be elevated from the practice squad to help with the defensive line. Additionally, the possibility of the return of T.J. Watt from IR is still looming as he could be placed on the active roster and see some snaps this week ahead of the Steelers bye.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers make additional roster moves before facing the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at 1 PM.

UPDATE

It is being reported the Steelers will be signing Nick Sciba to replace Boswell this Sunday. It is unknown whether he will be signed to the 53-man roster, or added to the practice squad and elevated for Week 8.

This per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: