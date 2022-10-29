Steelers sign kicker Nick Sciba, make several other roster moves prior to Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers are being forced to shuffle their roster after news of both Josh Jackson (groin) and Chris Boswell (groin) being ruled out of the upcoming Week 8 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, the obvious addition to the roster was the signing of placekicker Nick Sciba. Sciba spent the preseason with the Steelers, and will be called in for duty likely for just Week 8.

Sciba was signed to the team’s practice squad, and elevated for the game vs. the Eagles, but he wasn’t the only player promoted to the 53-man roster for the game. Joining Sciba was defensive tackle Carlos Davis to help fill the void left by Larry Ogunjobi missing the game due to a knee injury.

We have:

• Signed K Nick Sciba to the practice squad

• Elevated K Nick Sciba & DT Carlos Davis to the Active/Inactive roster

• Released WR Josh Malone from the practice squad@BordasLaw https://t.co/yvD6vtrbeN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 29, 2022

To make room for Sciba on the team’s 16-man practice squad, the team release wide receiver Josh Malone.

While some fans were hoping for a return of T.J. Watt, the Steelers elected to not activate him prior to the game in Philadelphia, rather giving him two more weeks to heal before returning in Week 10 for the home game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt — who was designated to return from injured reserve last week, opening a 21-day window for him to make it back to the active roster — was not activated today and is not eligible to play Sunday vs. the Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2022

On top of Watt not being elevated to the active roster, another player who was eligible to return, and had been practicing the past two weeks, was Damontae Kazee. The Steelers seem to want to ensure both defenders are not just healthy enough for live game action, but also trying to get back into the rhythm of the game. This will give them roughly two weeks off, with the Week 9 by week, for the two defenders to get ready for being activated.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Eagles before their Week 9 bye week.