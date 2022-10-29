A look back at the Steelers week that was: Keystone State Week edition

The Steelers are 2-5 and lots of things are going on. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 10/23

FINAL: #Steelers offense stumbles in 16-10 loss to Dolphins https://t.co/Q0uOeu0Pni — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 24, 2022

Here we go again!

Monday 10/24

Hard truth time:



Diontae Johnson is worst on the Steelers in:

Catch rate (56.7%)

Yards per target (5.0)

Yards after catch per reception (1.3)

Percentage of targets ending in interceptions (7.5%)



He's #1 in targets by a good margin. — Geoffrey Benedict (@phantaskippy) October 24, 2022

That isn’t good for anybody.

Tuesday 10/25

Ahkello Witherspoon practiced today and said he’ll play Sunday — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) October 26, 2022

Let’s hope. All hands on deck.

Steelers DB Damontae Kazee, still on IR, said he just got cleared by docs to return from preseason wrist injury. "If they activate me, they activate me. I'm just ready to play. I don't really care if I don't get in on defense. As long as I get in on special teams or something." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 26, 2022

Bruce Springsteen got it right when he sang, “Everybody’s got a hungry heart”.

Wednesday 10/26

The nightmare is closer to being over, but not quite.

Steelers had to place rookie WR Calvin Austin on injured reserve for the remainder of the season after he aggravated the foot injury that caused him to miss the entire preseason. Scheduled to have surgery. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 26, 2022

Don’t look at CA3 as a bust, but as an extra draft pick next season.

Thursday 10/27

Looking better, but there’s always a surprise entry.

Friday 10/28

BREAKING: Per source inside the organization, TJ Watt plans to return from injury this Sunday to face the undefeated Eagles.



He will be on a limited snap count but the DPOY is back #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/KyZjdt1c3S — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) October 29, 2022

When it doesn’t actually happen, this twitter poster and their source inside the organization will disappear faster than Jimmy Hoffa.

Tom Brady announced that he and Gisele Bündchen divorced: pic.twitter.com/QHXdHT9Baw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

Giselle’s already been rumored to be dating BTSC’s Tony Defeo.

Saturday 10/29

#Steelers K Chris Boswell (right groin) and CB Josh Jackson (groin) have been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the #Eagles. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 29, 2022

Is it me or do the Steelers need to think about getting a guy to kick field goals. That is if they actually could get in range.

The Steelers are going to sign Nick Sciba to kick against the Eagles pet @gerrydulac and me. Sciba was with the Steelers in camp. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) October 29, 2022

Great! I’ll have to learn how to pronounce that name. Awesome! Yinzers will magically find a way to butcher it for as long as he’s in the Burgh.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.