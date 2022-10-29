 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Keystone State Week edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are 2-5 and lots of things are going on. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 10/23

Here we go again!

Monday 10/24

That isn’t good for anybody.

Tuesday 10/25

Let’s hope. All hands on deck.

Bruce Springsteen got it right when he sang, “Everybody’s got a hungry heart”.

Wednesday 10/26

The nightmare is closer to being over, but not quite.

Don’t look at CA3 as a bust, but as an extra draft pick next season.

Thursday 10/27

Looking better, but there’s always a surprise entry.

Friday 10/28

When it doesn’t actually happen, this twitter poster and their source inside the organization will disappear faster than Jimmy Hoffa.

Giselle’s already been rumored to be dating BTSC’s Tony Defeo.

Saturday 10/29

Is it me or do the Steelers need to think about getting a guy to kick field goals. That is if they actually could get in range.

Great! I’ll have to learn how to pronounce that name. Awesome! Yinzers will magically find a way to butcher it for as long as he’s in the Burgh.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

