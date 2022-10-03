Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap: Jets 24, Steelers 20

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Despite the switch, the Kenny Pickett initially fairy tale fails

Mike Tomlin heard the chants and made the switch to Kenny Pickett as a revitalized Steelers came back from a halftime deficit to lead late, but the Jets had a comeback of their own as the Steelers falter at Acrisure, 24-20. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis as they break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Winners and Losers after the Steelers Week 4 loss to the Jets

The Steelers brought in Kenny Pickett to spark the offense but couldn’t get it done in a 24-20 loss to the Jets. Of course, there was good, bad, ugly, and unfortunate. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all four, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

