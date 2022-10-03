AFC North Recap: Week 4 leaves Steelers in sole possession of last place

The fourth week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Time to take a look...

Cincinnati Bengals - 27

Miami Dolphins - 15

The Thursday night game was the only division team to win, and the storyline wasn’t even about the Bengals after the game. Instead, the narrative surrounding nothing more than Tua’s scary injury which resulted in him being labeled with a concussion and carted off the field. It was a huge win for the Bengals, and kept them in the hunt within the AFC North.

Atlanta Falcons - 23

Cleveland Browns - 20

If the Browns were able to hold onto a lead in Atlanta, they would be in sole possession of first place. In fact, if not for Joe Flacco’s late-game heroics earlier in the season, and the most recent loss, it is feasible to see the Browns 4-0 heading into Week 5. Instead, they are 2-2 and right in the muddled mess which is the AFC North.

Buffalo Bills - 23

Baltimore Ravens - 20

The Ravens squandered another lead, a growing trend with the team in 2022, and on top of that went for it on a 4th and goal, only to fail. John Harbaugh might have a mutiny building on his hands as cornerback Marcus Peters had to be physically detained following the decision to go for it rather than kick a field goal. Despite Harbaugh saying he loves Peters, there might be more to this than meets the eye.

New York Jets - 24

Pittsburgh Steelers - 20

A 10-point 4th quarter lead was squandered, and that is the storyline instead of Kenny Pickett winning his NFL debut with the Steelers. Pickett wasn’t perfect, far from it, but the team has turned the page. Will Mike Tomlin elect to turn back the page and go back to Mitch Trubisky vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 5? It seems unlikely, and if he sticks with Pickett it starts a new era of Steelers football. Buckle up, Steelers fans, this ride could get bumpy.

AFC North Standings

Cleveland Browns - 2-2

Baltimore Ravens - 2-2

Cincinnati Bengals - 2-2

Pittsburgh Steelers - 1-3

Week 4 AFC North Schedule:

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens — 8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday Night Football

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: vs. Bengals, at NY Giants, vs. Browns, at Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns: vs. Chargers, vs. Patriots, at Ravens, vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers: at Bills, vs. Buccaneers, at Dolphins, at Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals: at Ravens, at Saints, vs. Falcons, at Browns