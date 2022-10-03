NFL Week 5 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 14-point underdogs vs. the Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have are up against the wall as they are currently 1-3 and have a tough task ahead traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills. When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Steelers betting line: +14

Over/under: 47

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 23-16 vs Bills

Win streak: 1 game PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 1 - 2 BUF

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 BUF

The opening line on the game was at +8 after the schedule was announced in May. Throughout the preseason games and the first three weeks of the NFL season the line has moved more to the 3-1 Bills.

Being the underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +575 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 23/4 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Bills would have a payout of $135 ($115 plus the original $20 bet). The Bills have a current moneyline of -800, or 1/8 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Buffalo to win straight up would have a payout of $22.5 ($2.50 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 12-4-1 against the spread in their last 17 games played in October and are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games against the Bills. The Steelers also have gone OVER in 6 of their last 8 road games and have gone UNDER in 9 of their last 10 games against the AFC East.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 150/1 after Week 4. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 100/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 25/1 odds behind the Browns at 4/1 odds, the Bengals at 5/2, and the Ravens as the favorite at 4/5 odds.