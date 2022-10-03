Rams vs. 49ers: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an NFC West battle in Week 4. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Monday, Oct. 3

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

LAR: +2

O/U: 42.5

Moneyline:

LAR: +110

SF: -130

Staff Picks:

While the game doesn't feature Matthew Stafford vs. Trey Lance, Jimmy G. and the 49ers are hoping to get a very necessary Monday night win over their division rivals. It will hopefully be a highly contested games and fun to watch.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers play the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the regular season.