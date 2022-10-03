Steelers reportedly sticking with Kenny Pickett moving forward

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t win their Week 4 game to the New York Jets, but many fans are viewing the loss in a positive light based on the fact the team made a quarterback change midway through the game at Acrisure Stadium.

When Mike Tomlin went to Kenny Pickett over Mitch Trubisky, many thought there was no going back from the decision. However, Tomlin was not willing to commit to Pickett in his post-game press conference.

Tomlin won’t meet with the media till Tuesday, but early reports are circulating stating the Steelers are indeed going to stick with Pickett moving forward. This from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Lc2ZiMerlg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

After entering the game on Sunday against the New York Jets at halftime, Pickett completed 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards but with three interceptions. Pickett also had six rushes for 15 yards and scored the Steelers only two touchdowns. The Steelers only managed to put six points on the scoreboard in the first half where they also had four drives ending in punts. In the second half, the Steelers did not punt again and put up 14 points under Pickett.

Pickett’s play was far from perfect vs. the Jets Sunday, but he provided the spark many had been waiting for throughout the early stages of the regular season. Will he be able to sustain the aforementioned spark? Will he be able to elevate the offense to new heights? The schedule doesn’t get easier with these being the games on the slate prior to the Steelers’ Week 9 bye week:

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills

Week 6: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 7: at Miami Dolphins (SNF)

Week 8: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Steelers are giving Pickett plenty of time to prove himself as the next “guy” for the Steelers. Whether he does this, or leaves more questions than answers has yet to be seen. Either way, the Steelers’ upcoming schedule has become must-watch television with Pickett at the helm.

