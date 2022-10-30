The 2022 regular season is full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. While the Steelers get ready for their latest road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below:

Jeff Hartman

I never pick against the Steelers. I’m not going to start now.

It will take a Herculean effort, one which involves scores from all three phases of the game, but a repeat of Week 7 occurs...just with a different ending.

Pick: Steelers 27, Eagles 26

Dave Schofield

All the number say the Steelers should not be in this game. Well, the only one that doesn’t is the fact the Eagles have lost three-straight games coming out of there bye week. Otherwise, everything is stacked against the Steelers. But even if it makes no logical sense to pick them to win, it doesn’t mean that they can’t. I’ll follow the logical route but still believe in the possible upset. The defense continues to improve, but the offense still just can’t put enough points on the board.

Pick: Eagles 23, Steelers 13

Bryan Anthony Davis

Did I make the same pick as Jeff Hartman? Yes, I did. It’s actually the score of the 1988 game at Three Rivers featuring a 2-8 Steelers team against a much better cross-state opponent. The Steelers really shouldn’t win this contest, and they probably won’t. But the Eagles aren’t going undefeated, and the sun shines on a dog’s ass every once in a while.

Pick: Steelers 27, Eagles 26

K.T. Smith

I’ve attended seven Steelers games in my life — three at Three Rivers, two at Heinz Field, one in DC and one at the Meadowlands— and the Steelers are a perfect 7-0 in those contests. I’ll be at the Linc in Philly on Sunday as the Steelers take on the undefeated Eagles. If the Steelers win, BTSC should comp me tickets for the rest of the season to ensure they don’t lose again.

Pick: Steelers 24, Eagles 23

Geoffrey Benedict

If the Steelers pull off an incredible feat and beat the Philadelphia Eagles, they won’t only have beaten an undefeated team that had their bye week to get healthy and prepare for the Steelers, they will have done something Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Mean Joe Greene, Rod Woodson, Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis, any Steeler has done since the Steelers became a relevant NFL franchise. Win a game in Philadelphia. That’s too much for even K.T. Smith to overcome.



I don’t see that happening.

Pick: Eagles 16, Steelers 6.

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

I was given hope after seeing the Steelers play complimentary football on offense and defense against Tampa, only to see the offense not be able to their end this past week against Miami. I am now back to having zero confidence in the offense to do enough to win a game unless the defense can pitch a shutout. I have lost my trust in the Steelers from week to week, which makes it very difficult to pick them. This week taking on an undefeated Philadelphia team in Philly (where the Steelers haven’t won since 1965) and I don’t see the Steelers pulling out a win this week.

Pick: Eagles 31, Steelers 17

Shannon White

I have lived over half a century on this planet, but I have never had the privilege of watching my beloved Pittsburgh Steelers win a football game in the City of Brotherly Love. The games haven't really even been competitive, mostly blowout victories for the Eagles. Let's call it the Curse of the Steagles. I expect the curse to continue on Sunday. I will stick with my Know Your Enemy podcast prediction.

Pick: Eagles 34, Steelers 17

Jeremy Betz

You’re probably wondering if the Steelers can actually pull out a win this week. I have 2 words for you: Colts/Chiefs. Any given Sunday.

Now, do I expect this highly flawed Steelers team to go out on the road against arguably the most complete team in football and find a way to win? Not really.

One could hope the Eagles come out a bit rusty after their Bye, allowing the Steelers to jump on them early and maybe force them to press on offense. Even if that happens, it’s a tall task for your undermanned and underwhelming Steelers in Week 8.

Pick: Eagles 33, Steelers 16

Bradley Locker

The Steelers have historically done well on Halloweekend, not losing since 2015. But taking on the Eagles, who have looked every bit the part of a Super Bowl contender thus far, is not the same task. Doing so without Larry Ogunjobi, and potentially Chris Boswell, is nearly an impossible feat. Maybe Kenny Pickett gets some magic working against his favorite team growing up, but I struggle to see how Pittsburgh emerges victorious from Lincoln Financial Field, where it has never won.

Pick: Eagles 37, Steelers 19

Kyle Chrise (What Yinz Talkin’ Bout)

I’m rooting for the defense to continue to keep opposing points off the board. It’s been a few weeks since an OT game, so why not this week?

Pick: Eagles 16, Steelers 13 (OT)

Anthony Defeo

Things are ugly and don't look to get any prettier. I don't expect a massacre on par with Buffalo, but this will be a thorough beat down by the men in green.

Pick: Eagles 30, Steelers 13

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!