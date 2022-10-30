Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Can the black and gold really steal a win this week?

It’s Week 8 of the NFL season, with the Steelers taking on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia, coming off a loss that was really the Steelers’ for the taking down the stretch. Do the Steelers have a hope? Even a long shot? Can the stagnant, slow, even stunted offense do anything against a team with one of the more incredible turnover ratios we’ve seen in years? Will the Steelers’ defense be able to secure game defining turnovers themselves?

Join Matty Peverell & Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Could stealing a win be possible?

Listen to the show on the player below:

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

We Run the North: Big week for the North and the battle for PA

Join Kevin Tate and the crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders and special guest Philadelphia Eagles fan Damion Tate as we breakdown this week’s AFC North matchup and rest of the league’s games. Plenty of fun and antics along with the Pay’s Parlay and Doin’em Dirty segments.

Rundown of the Show:

Steelers News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

Ravens vs Buccaneers: Are the Ravens the best team in the North? Lamar Jackson 42-15 career as a starter... should he get the BIG

Bengals vs Browns Monday night.... no Jamar Chase... can Browns pull off the upset?

Steelers travel to Philly to take on the undefeated Eagles. Breaking down the game with Philadelphia Eagles fan Damion Tate.

Trade Chatter

Week 8 Pick’em

Pay’s Parlay

Doin’em Dirty

And Much More

Listen to the show on the player below:

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 8 at Philly

There’s always a lot of material rolling through a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last-minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last-minute thoughts right before the Stillers contest against the Iggles.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Eagles

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE